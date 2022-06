Some say he’s a “fake” Muslim…

I’m just here wondering how Bola Tinubu intend to win election with a Muslim Muslim ticket



If Bola Tinubu picks a Muslim Muslim ticket, the chances of him winning decreases, if he picks a Christian as his running mate, his chances of winning decrease even further because northerners won’t vote for a ticket without one of them on it. I don’t see APC to retaining power

Like this: Like Loading...

