Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has reacted to the certificate saga of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by stating that the matter should be laid to rest.

Check out his tweet

Jagaban built many primary and secondary schools;if you can’t find the one he attended,you can find the ones he built and leave the matter,abeg.



https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1540673386820640768?t=lMYOJ7xlqzIsoPjkoaVRWg&s=19

