Tinubu Condemns Mass Killing In Owo

I strongly condemn the evil and brutal attack that took place at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Ondo State, this morning. I pray healing and comfort for the injured and the bereaved.

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1533503358941777926?t=BccOe-9qlM2mChyXc5Gbpg&s=19

May Almighty God grant eternal rest to the departed as He gives peace to those they leave behind.

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1533503536234905601?t=BccOe-9qlM2mChyXc5Gbpg&s=19

My thoughts and prayers are with H.E. Governor Akeredolu, the government and the people of Ondo State.

May God bless us all.

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1533503730267701250?t=BccOe-9qlM2mChyXc5Gbpg&s=19

