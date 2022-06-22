Tinubu Has Links To Street Gangs And Drug Cartels – David Hundeyin

Omoh David Hundeyin is a blessing to us. APC and PDP paid urchins are afraid to engage him.
He has promised to unleash the Kraken on Tinubu since his supporters are coming hard on Peter OBI.

When David writes, the whole world stands still .
Hear Him

[/b]Lol I’m actually amused. Because all these preemptive attacks on Peter Obi will look so hilarious in a few weeks time.

Imagine people who live inside a raffia house pouring petrol over their next door neighbour’s concrete house.

Well. I guess the outcome will be entertaining..[b]

Another one

[/b]Don’t worry, if it’s scandals you’re looking for, scandals dey. Your Bola Ahmed makes Trump look like a virgin choirboy!��

Person wey get link to every criminal organisation you can think of from street gangs in Lagos to American drug cartels to the Lebanese mafia!

Ma wo…[b]

