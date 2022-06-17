Tinubu Has Submitted Name Of His Running Mate To INEC

BREAKING: I Have Submitted Name Of My Running Mate To INEC – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has submitted the name of his running mate for the 2023 Presidential election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu stated this in a statement issued on Friday.

Although the APC Presidential Candidate did not disclose the name of his running mate, he said he had submitted “duly completed nomination forms to INEC”.

The forms are incomplete without the name of the running mate of a presidential candidate.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-i-have-submitted-name-of-my-running-mate-to-inec-tinubu

