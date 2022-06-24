Tinubu In China To Woo Investors For Lekki Free Trade Zone (Throwback)

Lagos — Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the weekend in Beijing, China mounted an aggressive marketing pitch to persuade Chinese investors to invest in the newly created Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Addressing over 500 captains of Chinese industry and top decision makers, Tinubu said China and other Asian economies had already recorded a feat as the Asian Tigers but must co-operate to ease the emergence of Nigeria as the African Tiger.



Lagos — LEKKI Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), the much celebrated multi-billion dollars bilateral business venture between Lagos State and the Chinese Investors has kicked off, with President Olusegun Obasanjo describing Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State as “a brilliant governor with brilliant ideas”.

The LFTZ cited in Ibeju-Lekki local government area of the state, according to its managers, would occupy 1,000 hectares of land employing over 300,000 as workers on completion.



Lagos — Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Lagos State yesterday restated his determination to create a global business paradise in the Lekki Peninsular axis.

The governor spoke at the Alausa oval office when he hosted members of the Lekki free trade zone committee and private investors from China who were at Alausa oval office to brief him on the progress made since a similar meeting took place four months ago.



https://allafrica.com/stories/200605090198.html

https://allafrica.com/stories/200605300918.html

https://allafrica.com/stories/200605120070.html

