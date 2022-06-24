Tinubu Inspects Campaign Office In Abuja

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Tinubu inspects his Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

This is a complete presidential campaign office and situation room. Serious business! No distractions! Eyes on the ball!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: