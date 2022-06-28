Tinubu Is A Drug Lord – Reno Omokri

Reno omokri in a Facebook post has claimed to have documents to prove that the APC flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a drug lord

The bigger issue with Tinubu is not his certificates, or lack of them. It is the fact that he is a KNOWN DRUG LORD who was involved in a heroin drug cartel in the US, and forfeited millions in drug funds to US authorities. As any lawyer will tell you, a forfeiture is an admission of guilt!

We have the court documents. We have the names of those involved and their past and current addresses. I again challenge Bola Tinubu to sue me if these facts are not accurate. He is not a fit and proper person to occupy the office of the President of Nigeria.

