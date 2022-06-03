Tinubu Is Attacking Buhari Because He Won’t Be President – Farooq Kperogi

Controversial Nigerian columnist, Farooq Kperogi has reacted to the claim by Bola Tinubu that he was behind the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as the President.

The presidential aspirant also revealed how he nominated Yemi Osinbajo for Vice President in 2015 and how he supported the emergence of Dapo Abiodun as the Governor of Ogun State.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State ahead of the party’s June 6 presidential primaries.

Reacting to the development in a post via his Facebook page on Thursday, Kperogi slammed Tinubu for boasting about his contribution to the emergence of Buhari and others.

He claimed that the APC national leader wants to destroy the ruling party with his comments because he has nothing to lose if he fails to emerge as the presidential candidate.

Keprogi also suggested that the ruling APC might again get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant another extension for it to conduct its presidential primary election.

He wrote: “APC henchmen coaxed INEC to extend the deadline for party primaries to help them strategically respond to PDP’s choice and to resolve their lingering internal schism. But APC’s schism is widening and shows no signs of abating days before its scheduled primaries.

“With Tinubu firing from all cylinders like someone who’s already down and has nothing to lose by bringing the whole house down (he publicly attacked Buhari today and said he’d never have been president without him), APC might again get INEC, its ever-dutiful poodle dog, to grant another extension.

“Should that happen, APC, with INEC’s help, might finally bring down this pretend democracy– and we can all rest.”



https://www.naijanews.com/2022/06/03/kperogi-react-as-tinubu-reveals-how-he-made-buhari-osinbajo-dapo-abiodun-president-vp-and-governor/

