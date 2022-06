Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cw7IkeE67-0

We know all power belongs to almighty God, however God won’t come down to do it himself, He uses people.

Bola Tinubu is my Mentor and Benefactor God Directed Me to Him say Femi Gbajabiamila during a special prayer s organized to mark is 60th birthday today in Abuja

