Tinubu Is The Right Man To Lead Nigeria – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, is the right person for the nation’s aspirations.

Buhari, who presented the party’s flag to Tinubu after winning the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Tuesday, said the Lagos State former governor had his full support to become the country’s President after his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

He said the party, formed in 2013, had been formidable enough to provide good governance and preserve its “democratic achievement and legacy.”

The President urged the party to unite behind Tinubu to achieve victory at the next general polls “so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.”

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Buhari commended the other 22 aspirants who contested against Tinubu and urged them to put the primary behind them to support the party’s candidate.

“We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy. He is the right candidate for Nigeria’s aspiration because he is the APC’s candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party, Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfil its destiny in Africa and the world.

“The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.”

Tinubu got 1,271 votes at the party’s primary to defeat his closest rival Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, who garnered 316.

About 2,322 delegates participated in the primary that produced Tinubu for the February 25, 2023, presidential poll.

Tinubu will face candidates of other political parties including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.



