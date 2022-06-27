Listen from 15:50

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmMx7B2ovbE

While listening to Bola Tinubu’s acceptance speech after he won the APC Primary election, some things struck others, some things struck me and the Calabar seaport is one of the things that struck me. I am shocked a lot of people did not pick anything from it as this is not the first time he would speak about it.

When He visited Calabar on June 1, he mentioned it. I know the candidates have not released their manifestoes but from their speeches, we light to note where exactly they are tilting and fixing the sea port there is key to opening the South South and South East and enhance the Nigerian Economy

Tinubu promises functional port in Cross River

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has promised Cross River delegates a functional seaport in the state.

He also promised to rehabilitate displaced Bakassi persons.

Tinubu, who was also a two-term former governor of Lagos State, made the promise, yesterday, in Calabar while soliciting support from the delegates ahead of the party presidential primary slated for Monday, June 6.

He said: “Many can promise but only very few can deliver. I am standing before you as a fulfilled man, very confident of myself, I can turn Nigeria around.

“We will rehabilitate those displaced by Bakassi. We will dredge and service the port of Calabar.”

Speaking earlier, his campaign DG, the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Kanu State, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the delegates to vote for the only man that could deliver Nigeria.

Responding, the state party Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, described Tinubu as the pillar of the party.

He assured the aspirant of the state’s total support.



https://guardian.ng/news/tinubu-promises-functional-port-in-cross-river/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related