Tinubu To Announce VP On Thursday

Barring at last minute change of plans, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today announce his running mate as the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission draws to a close.

There were indications within party circles that the party may have settled for a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Some of those currently in contention are Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a kinsman of the president, Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari from Katsina state, former Secretary of the Buhari Support Group (BSG) and ally of the President Muhammadu Buhari from the days of All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) and Congress for Progressive Change ( CPC), Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda as well as a former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.

Dauda, a management consultant from Borno State is said to have the support of party chieftains, especially the CPC bloc since the New PDP and the ACN have taken the National Chairman and Presidential ticket respectively

