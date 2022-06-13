https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75CZ2SEtwcc

Tinubu Visits Alhaja Alanamu Who Prayed For His Success In All-Night Vigil (Photo, Video)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate visited the woman who reportedly kept an all-night vigil praying for his success at his party’s primary last Tuesday, IGBERETV reports.

The woman was identified as Alhaja Shifau Ayinla Alanamu.

Tinubu visited her in Abuja on Sunday, along with some of his political associates.

In one of the viral videos, Tinubu is seen praying for the old woman in return.

Alhaja Alanamu, from Ilorin, capital of Kwara State said she wanted Tinubu’s success because he is not a nation’s destroyer, but a builder. She said Tinubu would bring some relief to Nigerians when elected next year.



https://igberetvnews.com/1422081/tinubu-visits-alhaja-alanamu-prayed-success-night-vigil-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related