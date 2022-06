Quite alright Tinubu is betrayed, not by Buhari but by his lieutenants like Osibanjo, Ministers, Governors from the Southwest, etc.

Look at his surroundings, you’ll find Kashim, Abu Ibrahim, Ganduje, Kashim-Imam, Aminu Suleman etc. Where are his beneficiaries?

I hate betrayal!

https://twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1532701691065278464?t=_AWAueve9j-ZlhHtL0JNGw&s=19

