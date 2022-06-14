Tinubu’s Achievements As Lagos Governor

I saw someone (@Mario9jaa) on Twitter give snippet of why Bola Tinubu should be elected president and I want Nairalanders to see this too.

This is why we are supporting Tinubu.

1. Power: Tinubu’s government, in 2000, contracted AES to build an IPP that will generate 270MW of electricity to Lagos residents in order to exit the irrational power supply being provided by the FG. The 270MW is now part of our national grid. It is the first of it’s Kind. Tinubu electrification project covered over 100 communities. In his first term, 53 rural communities were targeted. The projects were completed in Egan, Atewolere, Ifesowapo, Aboru, Agbado Ayetoro, Akorede, Isheri Ikosi, Orile Aguntan, Rofo, Borokini, Omologbede, Araromi, Oke Agbo, Erekusu, Logberu, Okegelu and Ebute, Lekki. Others were Origanringan, Onigbolakowe, Oke odo Elemoro, Ipaja Isale odo, Agenuba, Ajelogo, Mutaku, Egansando, Ayanfe, topo and Ikola Agbenaje.

2. Decentralization: In order to bring governance closer to the people of Lagos state, Asiwaju created extra 36 LCDAs which led to the disagreement between Lagos and the OBJ led FG. They are still working till date. Nigeria needs someone who believes in this!

First of it’s kind

3. Economy: With an IGR of just over 600million naira when he took over, different initiatives which included the reorganization of the LIRS led to an unprecedented IGR of over 7billion monthly after 8 years, the sustainability of which has brought same to 57bn in 2022.

4. Health: Decentralization of the Health Management Board led to the creation of LASAMBUS, an ambulance management scheme, Hospital Services Commission and Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency. In addition, policies such as “Roll Back Malaria”, “Jigi Bola, Free Health Policy for children below 16 year and adults above 65 years are verifiable ones that stood him out then. The First of its Kind.

5. Infrastructure: Roads, Railway Roadmaps, Port Roadmaps, Housing Roadmaps. Hospital Roadmaps.

https://thenationonlineng.net/tinubu-the-power-of-lagos-blueprint/amp/

