Tinubu’s Movement In The Past 6 Days Excite Supporters

Wow, this is extremely fascinating and worth noting. Following the APC special convention that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their presidential candidate, the Jagaban has been busy bouncing around in further discussions. A timeline of his movements is currently making ripples online, with many people attesting to his energy and drive in which the former Lagos State Governor is moving ahead with his aspirations.

This is fantastic. Considering that it was only Tinubu who toured most states across the country, meeting with party delegates and stakeholders, and the Jagaban is still on the road even after his victory,

They think that his enthusiasm is motivating. Check out a rundown of his schedule over the last six days, which has convinced his supporters that Jagaban is in great shape to face the nation’s difficulties.

The last six days Bola Tinubu has met with President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Ibikunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha, Jack Rich, Yahaya Bello, Godswill Akpabio, Ahmed Lawan, Dave Umahi, Prof Zulum , Dapo Abiodun and so many others. On Friday he was at the Abuja National Mosque to observe prayers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is clearly on a highway, thus you must keep up with him bumper to bumper. The intriguing element is that they observed that Asiwaju never summoned these folks, but instead he went to meet them at their preferred location. That is ehhH the energy na FIRE.

Checkout some pictures below and tell us what you think.

Commentary by Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/tinubu-on-a-highway-asiwaju-tinubus-movement-in-the-past-6-days-excite-adherents/

