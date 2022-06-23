Tinubu’s Supporters Take Campaign To New York, Rent Trucks (Video)

Tinubu has has taken his campaign to become the next president of the Federal republic of Nigeria a notch higher. He has taken his campaign global, eye witnesses spotted APC/Tinubu campaign trucks on the streets of New York.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6x0DAuKVRXc

