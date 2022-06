Tinubu’s campaign posters seen in the UK. Arise TV hosts wonder why? Rufai asks if he is running for the Mayor of London while Reuben Abati looks at the irony of campaigning in a beautiful, well maintained train station in a foreign land while we have none here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zQGzqL9J1I

