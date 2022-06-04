Tonto Dikeh Blasts Reno Omokri For Comparing Her And Nkechi Blessing To Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has blasted former presidential aide, Reno Omokri for comparing her and her fellow actress, Nkechi Blessing to APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, IGBERETV reports.

Reno Omokri’s post on instagram read;

“Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buy market. He either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu, or marry him as promised!

And the curious thing is that Buhari has not yet cheated Bola Tinubu, and Tinubu attacked him. Why did he not wait until after the primaries before attacking Buhari? Now, he has given Buhari an excuse not to support him. I thought Bola Tinubu knew how to play politics. I was wrong. Very wrong!

Tinubu is letting tantrums spoil what could have been a home run for him at the APC primaries. How can you go and call a Yoruba Governor ‘eleyi’ to his face? Yoruba that love respect? Vice President Yemi Osinbajo must be dancing with his RCCG political directorate!

#TableShaker”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeWUQmXju-t/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

In a post she captioned “@renoomokri BABA’s BINGO”, Tonto Dikeh wrote;

“RENOO ATIKU’S HOUSEBOY,

TWITTER FINGERING FROM

EXILE..

IF YOUR MUMMY BORN YOU WELL COME TO NIGERIA,

ALWAYS ON THE WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY..

LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCE YOUR MATE PETER OBI IS CREATING RATHER YOU ARE HERE FIGH&ING GIRLS WITH BIGGER DREAMS THAN BEING A BINGO TO AN OGA!!

I’LL COME BACK TO GIVE YOU A REPLY WHEN PETER OBI WINS AS FOR NOW I’LL LET YOU RUN YOUR ERRANDS”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeWwG7BIsw9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

