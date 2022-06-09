Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh turns 37 today.

Sharing her birthday photos on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh wrote:

37 And A Grateful Heart�

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceks0Jlo0GH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

