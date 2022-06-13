‘Too Much Clubbing Is Killing Me! I Need Help’

Have been clubbing since I was 16 and now that am an adult it’s getting worst..

Wednesday I club, Saturday you find me there… Sunday it’s confirmed. This has really eaten my finances deeply being a night walker I can’t just help myself.

I tried several times buying same drinks I buy in the club outside at a cheaper rate, vsop and the rest and keep them in my fridge just to keep me indoor during weekends like this.. No way! As soon as it gets dark the urge to go mingle around with different new faces, pick new figure 8 and probably get to meet new ballers in town always wins.

This is an habit I really want to let go, please clubbers how can I go about it?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related