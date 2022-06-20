Top 20 Most Valuable Football Clubs In Europe (Photos)

These are the most valuable Football clubs in Europe according to Transfermarkt
1. Manchester City England Premier League €924.80m
2. Liverpool FC England Premier League €911.20m
3. Paris Saint-Germain France Ligue 1 €817.85m
4. Chelsea FC England Premier League €817.80m
5. Bayern Munich Germany Bundesliga €769.50m
6. Real Madrid Spain LaLiga €750.00m
7. Manchester United England Premier League €726.05m
8. FC Barcelona Spain LaLiga €626.00m
9. Atlético de Madrid Spain LaLiga €608.00m
10. Tottenham Hotspur England Premier League €595.80m
11. Borussia Dortmund Germany Bundesliga €538.65m
12. Arsenal FC England Premier League €533.50m
13. AC Milan Italy Serie A €522.40m
14. Juventus FC Italy Serie A €520.90m
15. Inter Milan Italy Serie A €514.70m
16. Leicester City England Premier League €511.05m
17. SSC Napoli Italy Serie A €465.45m
18. RB Leipzig Germany Bundesliga €449.20m
19. Aston Villa England Premier League €446.40m
20. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Germany Bundesliga €434.05m
https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstemannschaften/marktwertetop#:~:text=Manchester%20City,Bayern%20Munich