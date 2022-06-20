Top 20 Most Valuable Football Clubs In Europe (Photos)

These are the most valuable Football clubs in Europe according to Transfermarkt

1. Manchester City England Premier League €924.80m

2. Liverpool FC England Premier League €911.20m

3. Paris Saint-Germain France Ligue 1 €817.85m

4. Chelsea FC England Premier League €817.80m

5. Bayern Munich Germany Bundesliga €769.50m

6. Real Madrid Spain LaLiga €750.00m

7. Manchester United England Premier League €726.05m

8. FC Barcelona Spain LaLiga €626.00m

9. Atlético de Madrid Spain LaLiga €608.00m

10. Tottenham Hotspur England Premier League €595.80m

11. Borussia Dortmund Germany Bundesliga €538.65m

12. Arsenal FC England Premier League €533.50m

13. AC Milan Italy Serie A €522.40m

14. Juventus FC Italy Serie A €520.90m

15. Inter Milan Italy Serie A €514.70m

16. Leicester City England Premier League €511.05m

17. SSC Napoli Italy Serie A €465.45m

18. RB Leipzig Germany Bundesliga €449.20m

19. Aston Villa England Premier League €446.40m

20. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Germany Bundesliga €434.05m

