Transfer: Victor Osimhen Set For A Shock Move To Manchester United

Transfer: £95m-rated striker in shock move to Manchester UnitedPublished on June 27, 2022 By Don Silas

£95 million-rated striker, Victor Osimhen, is set for a shock move to Manchester United this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Man United have contacted Napoli to discuss a potential move for Osimhen.

The Premier League giants are expected to undergo a massive rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer after enduring a dismal 2021-2022 season.

Last season, the Red Devils scored just 57 goals in 38 Premier League games and Cristiano Ronaldo was their standout forward as he netted 18 goals in 30 games.

But Ronaldo lacked support from his teammates as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani scored just nine league goals between them.

Meanwhile, Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million.

The Nigerian international scored 18 goals in 32 appearances for Napoli last season, helping Luciano Spaletti’s side finish third in the Serie A table.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/27/transfer-95m-rated-striker-in-shock-move-to-manchester-united/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related