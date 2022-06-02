Travellers Kidnapped On Birningwari-Kaduna Highway

DISTURBING NEWS: Another sad day for travelers along the dreaded BirninGwari-Kaduna highway earlier today Tuesday as terror-bandits lay siege, attacked convoy of motorists and kidnapped unspecified number of travelers.

https://twitter.com/DejiAdesogan/status/1531732431304261640

Updated

Terrorists have kidnapped an unspecified number of motorists along Kuriga and Manini, near Udawa, along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway on Monday.

Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, Chairman, Brinin-Gwari Vanguards for security and good governance, in a statement on Monday, explained that, “Today 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists, with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa.”

He said they abducted an unspecified number of people and took them into the bush.”

He further explained that, “in the last four days, terrorists laid siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounding many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silent mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concern on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway,” he lamented.

The chairman stated that on Monday, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, saying that unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.

He explained that with all the security challenges the people were going through, no politician cared to visit Birnin-Gwari to either see delegates, but rather called delegates to Kaduna for consultations



https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/01/terrorists-kidnap-unspecified-number-of-people-along-brinin-gwari-kaduna-highway/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related