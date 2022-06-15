Trending Photos And Videos Of A Local Government Chairman’s Convoy In Kano State

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4GqP5rJ5xM

A video showing the impressive fleet of cars in the convoy of a local government chairman in Kano state has gone viral.

Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat who is the chairman of Ungogo local government area in Kano state also shared a video showing his convoy packed with sophisticated cars on his Facebook stories. He was on his way to commission some projects on Tuesday, June 14, when the video was made and shared on his official Facebook page.

Photos of the convoy with his office watermark on it were also shared online.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/trending-photos-and-videos-of-a-local-government-chairmans-convoy-in-kano-state-2.html

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: