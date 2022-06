Truck driver, Ejiro Otarigho, really came close to losing his life while driving a burning truck out of a residential area to save lives.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAgjH2-hS_s

The truck was almost entirely on fire by the time he got to a safe place and parked it.

Thanks to him, no life was lost.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ceqn12Pgtdn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

