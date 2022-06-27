Twitter Influencer, Abdul Mahmud ‘Great Oracle’ Summoned By Police

Nigerian Twitter influencer, Great Oracle, has been summoned by the police. Reacting to the summon, he wrote:

Attempt by the police or whosoever to shut down the voice of the Great Oracle in the social media space will not work. @policeng must do the lawful thing by stating the name of petitioner and specific details of the petition for the G.O and his lawyers to enter his defence.



https://twitter.com/AbdulMahmud01/status/1541391744348061697

Abdul Mahmud aka Dr Great Oracle is a Twitter influencer. He is a Nigerian Professor, Lawyer and Vlogger.

