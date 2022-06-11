Two Men Cling To A Moving Car In Order To Settle An Issue In Lagos (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAppsDpfD9M

Two Men Cling To A Moving Car In Order To Settle An Issue in Lagos (Photos, Video)

A video shared online captured the moment two men clung on a moving car in order to settle an issue with the person in the car, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the video, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop the car and the two men decided to cling to the vehicle while it was moving on a major road with other vehicles.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cep7SQDLJKU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

