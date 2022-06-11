Two Men Impregnate, Procure Abortion For 13-Year-Old Girl

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje of the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Thursday, has ordered the remand of one Sakiru Oladosu, 50, and Tola Rasaq, 40, for defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the defendants took the victim for an unlawful abortion after getting her pregnant.

The police had arraigned the defendants, who reside in the Mushin area of Lagos, on charges of defilement and unlawful procurement of abortion.

The punishment for defilement attracts up to life imprisonment, according to Section 137 and unlawful procurement of miscarriage is punishable with three years’ imprisonment under Section 135(1)(2) according to the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

During the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in February on Odusanmi Street, Mushin, Lagos.

Ajayi said that Oladosu lured the teenager to his house, defiled her and impregnated her.

She said, “The defendant took the girl on April 3, to an undisclosed pharmacy on Ashofin Street, Okareju Mushin area in Lagos.

“Oladosu conspired with Rasaq to pay N4,000 to unlawfully administer an injection to abort the pregnancy,” Ajayi alleged.

Magistrate Kubeinje did not take their pleas and ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kubeinje adjourned the case to July 7, 2022, for mention.



