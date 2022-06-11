Two White Men Seen Pounding Yam At An Event (Photos, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMzPpVnXjNQ

Two white men were seen pounding yam at an event, IGBERETV reports.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: