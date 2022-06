https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WpGhW0GxN0

President Biden took a tumble off his bike as he took a ride near his Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home Saturday.

Secret Service agents swarmed the 79-year-old commander in chief and helped him get upright.

“I’m good,” Biden said, telling pool reporters that he had had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals as he tried to stop and chat with well-wishers eager to meet his dog Commander..

Dailymail || New York Post

