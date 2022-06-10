Uche Nwube: Ebonyi Government House Photographer Kidnapped In Abia

*Ebonyi Govt House photographer kidnapped in Abia*

Kidnappers have abducted a photographer attached to Press Unit, Ebonyi Government House, Abakaliki, Mr. Uche Nwube.

Nwube was kidnapped, on Wednesday night, while returning from Aba, Abia State.

His abductors are demanding N50 million ransom.

One of the kidnappers also called a journalist, Mr. Nwube’s colleague, saying the N50million must be brought to them on Thursday, or they would kill him.

The PUNCH reports that newsmen, in Abakaliki, on Thursday, approached the Ebonyi State Police Command and made a complaint.

The police were said to have directed the journalists to approach the Abia State Police Command, for complaints.

https://punchng.com/ebonyi-govt-house-photographer-kidnapped-in-abia/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related