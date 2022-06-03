Ughelli Rep Seat: Constituency Members Protest Against Awhinawhi’s Emergence

BREAKING: Ughelli North, South, Udu Constituency blast Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi over staged re-run, electoral illegality

…Hon. Taleb Tebite JP remains authentic winner of PDP House of Representatives primaries.

The primary election that was adjudged as free and fair by all observers and participants on the 22nd of May 2022 has been marred by series of illegality by the camp of Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi, a former two term Member, of the House Representatives who lost the PDP Primaries as a Sitting Member and Defected to another Party SDP and Lost d 2019 General Elections which Cost our PDP Candidate a loss to d APC Candidate and on d 22nd he Came in a distance 3rd during the primaries conducted and witnessed by INEC, PDP and other agencies.

In the wake of the victory at the primaries, Hon. Taleb Tebite was handed the original result as signed by the PDP returning officer but to explain how Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi came about the fake result from an illegal re-run has left the constituent in total disarray.

The people of Ughelli North, South, Udu are calling The Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman and its Working Committee the Delta State Chairman and all well meaning sons and daughters of Ughelli Federal constituency to step into this ambiguity set in play by a defeated Hon Awhinawhi to discredit a free and fair primaries.

Under section 84(14), an aspirant who feels that something was not done right in the primaries CAN ONLY SEEK REMEDY IN THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT.

It states as follows:

“14) Notwithstanding the provisions of this Act or rules of a political party, an aspirant who complains that any of the provisions of this Act and the guidelines of a political party have not been complied with in the selection or nomination of a candidate of a political party for election, may apply to the Federal High Court for redress.”

The Act does not confer the power of adjudication on the party. Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi and his advisers are taking a big risk which might leave PDP with no House of Representative candidate in Ughelli.

As it stands, Hon. Taleb Tebite JP remains the authentic candidate and they can’t change this legal reality.

See Section 84(5)(c)(i) & (ii):

(5) A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate SHALL adopt the procedure outlined –

(c) in the case of nominations to the position of a Senatorial candidate, a Member of the House of Representatives and a Member of a State House of Assembly, the political party *SHALL*, where it intends to sponsor candidates—

(i) hold special congresses in the Senatorial District, Federal Constituency and the State Assembly Constituency respectively, with delegates voting for aspirants of their choice in designated centres on specified dates, and

(ii) the aspirant with the highest number of votes cast at the end of voting SHALL be declared the winner of the primaries of the party and the aspirant’s name SHALL be forwarded to the Commission as the candidate of the party ;

See paragraph 4(e), fair hearing was not given to Hon. TALEB TEBITE JP. Therefore everything the appeal panel did is a nullity

Declaration of a well conducted primaries on the 22nd of May which was Hon. Taleb Tebite won and was declared by the returning officer which Nigerian Police, INEC, DSS and other agencies where witnesses and also Party officials from PDP National Headquarters and a result issues which cannot be withdrawn unless by the Federal High Court as in the Electoral act.

In case of An appeal by any of aspirant all the aspirant that contested the Election must be invited to appeal at the panel by a letter and it must be announced on the News not social media.

It is worthy to note that no information on the purported Kangaroo re-run was made available to Hon Taleb Tebite JP and other aspirants which remains unacceptable to the People. In a wise move, the winner of that election did not attend the staged re-run because He had won the election and declared winner in a primary which was rancour free and fair.

The People of Ughelli constituency are calling out Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi and his advisers to drop the fake results from their staged re-run on the 30th of May, 2022 which was not signed by the Returning Officer of the party from National Secretariat, Abuja who witnessed the primaries of 22nd May, 2022.

Hon. Solomon Awhinawhi if truly understands the implications and wordings of the law, should seek redress in a Federal High court and stop dragging the PDP into the mud knowing fully well that no returning officer was sent by the National Secretariat to witness his staged re-run.

Hon. Awhinawhi should exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the winner, Hon. Taleb Tebite JP as declared by the PDP returning officer on May 22nd, 2022.

