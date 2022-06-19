Ugwuanyi Inspects Projects At SUMAS Recently Licensed By NUC

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State inspects ongoing massive projects at the permanent site of the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, recently licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who charged the contractors on speedy completion of the projects, received assurance from the site Engineer of the firm handling the construction of the access and internal roads in the University, Ferotex Construction Company Limited, that the road project will be completed in record time, and according to specification.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection by the Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah, his deputy, Hon. Gideon Tochukwu Eze, and the former Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Frank Ugwu.

