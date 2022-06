UK Approves The Extradition Of Julian Assange To The US. Wikileaks Reacts (Pix)

Home Secretary, Ms Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, it was announced on Friday.

The Australian is being held at Belmarsh prison in London after mounting a lengthy battle to avoid being extradited.

Ms Patel made the decision on Friday, although Mr Assange’s legal team will mount an appeal.

A Home Office spokesperson said:

“Under the Extradition Act 2003, the Secretary of State must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made. Extradition requests are only sent to the Home Secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case.

“On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates’ Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal.

“In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange. Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”



We will appeal the decision – Wikileaks

This is a dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy. Anyone in this country who cares about freedom of expression should be deeply ashamed that the Home Secretary has approved the extradition of Julian Assange to

the United States, the country that plotted his assassination.

Julian did nothing wrong. He has committed no crime and is not a criminal.

He is a journalist and a publisher, and he is being punished for doing his job.

It was in Priti Patel’s power to do the right thing. Instead she will forever be remembered as an accomplice of the United States in its agenda to turn investigative journalism into a criminal enterprise.

Foreign laws now determine the limits of press freedom in this country and the journalism that won the industry’s most prestigious prizes has been deemed an extraditable offence and worthy of a life sentence.

The path to Julian’s freedom is long and tortuous. Today is not the end of thefight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system, the next appeal will be before the High Court. We will fight louder and shout harder on the streets, we will organise and we will make Julian’s story be known to all.

Make no mistake, this has always been a political case. Julian published evidence that the country trying to extradite him committed war crimes and covered them up; tortured and rendered; bribed foreign officials; and corrupted judicial inquiries into US wrongdoing. Their revenge is to try to disappear him into the darkest recesses of their prison system for the rest of his life to deter others from holding governments to account.

We will not et that happen. Julian’s freedom coupled to all our freedoms.

We will fight to return Julian to his family and to regain freedom of expression for us all.



WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks published thousands of confidential diplomatic and military classified documents in 2010 and 2011 related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

U.S. prosecutors said the massive leak endangered hundreds of lives and that Assange was aware of the dangers, prompting a U.S. criminal investigation to prosecute him under the Espionage Act.

If convicted in the U.S., Assange could face a 175-year jail sentence.

Assange has always denied any wrongdoing. He has been held in Belmarsh high-security prison since 2019, when he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he took refuge for years.

