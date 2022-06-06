Uknown Gunmen Strike At Nkpor, Anambra (Video)

Unknown Gunmen Strike At Nkpor (Video)

Paschal Nwankwo June 5, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAPkAcmXIcI

Unknown Gunmen on Sunday afternoon struck at Nkpor junction and burnt a patrol car after shooting sporadically for minutes, ANAMBRA PEOPLE reports.

For couple of days now Anambra State has enjoyed relative peace and it appears the siege on the State is over following several assurances from the governor that security Operatives are closing in on the Unknown gunmen . Following today’s attack , It appears the the midterm break is over and these guys perpetrating this act of terrorism against Anambra State are ready to continue the siege

Casualties are unknown…..



https://anambrapeople.com.ng/2022/06/05/breaking-unknown-gunmen-strike-at-nkpor-watch-video/

