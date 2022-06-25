UK’s Lincoln University Suspends Ekweremadu As Visiting Professor

UK tertiary institution Lincoln University has suspended Nigerian lawmaker Ike Ekweremadu from his duties as a visiting professor.

Lincoln University announced the suspension of Ekweremadu following his arrest for human trafficking for organ harvesting in the UK.

The institution appointed Ekweremadu as a visiting professor of Corporate and International Linkages just over a week ago.

Lincoln University said it will not comment further on the matter until the conclusion of UK police investigation on the former Nigerian deputy Senate President and his wife Beatrice.

“Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory,” a Lincoln University spokesperson said.

“We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations, but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage.

“Whilst this matter is subject to investigation, this person will not be undertaking any duties as visiting professor at Lincoln.”

Ekweremadu, a senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, was arrested by UK Metropolitan Police on Tuesday with his wife Beatrice for conspiracy to harvest the organs of a minor.

The couple and his wife were arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London where the prosecutor disclosed the minor is a 15-year-old boy named Ukpo Nwamini David.

Reports said Ekweremadu and his wife facilitated David’s entry into the UK to transplant his kidney into their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure.

The prosecutor said David was not aware that he was in the United Kingdom to donate a kidney until he went for a hospital appointment with the Ekweremadus.

A doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in Camden, London, was concerned that David might not be aware he was a kidney donor. The doctor also doubted that the minor was 41 as his passport claimed.

Meanwhile, the copy of a letter supposedly written by Ekweremadu notifying the British High Commission explaining the situation has been in circulation on social media.

The spokesperson of the senator is yet to speak on the issue at the time of filing this report.

