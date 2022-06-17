“Una Wey Una Mama No Born Plenty Pikin No Know Wetin God Do For Una”

Damn.. Having plenty siblings is the beginning of your endless suffering as a senior child. Am saying this from experience…

Damn… Just imagine how having plenty children has changed the whole scenario of the family life,.

The mother becomes a ruthless nagging woman and verbally abusing her children

Father tends to shy away from his responsibilities.,

Children fight and disrespect each other constantly..

Verbal and physical abuse becomes the order of the day..

Parent fighting each other in front of kids..

Damn… How I wish when she gave birth to the forth child she stopped giving birth as she promised, but instead she added four more children to the squad.. Giving bullshit stories of “Na God dey give pikin, maybe Na dis one God go use change my story” and bla bla bla

Omo life hasn’t be the same, Imaging the the first child being just 22 and already have 7 other siblings behind him,

Cooking and eating of food Na……. , let me don’t even go there

Una wey una mama no born plenty pikin no knw Wetin God do for una

