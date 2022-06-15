Unclad Couple At VGC Were Under The Influence Of Mkpuru Mmiri – Landlord Association

Previous thread

Chairman of the landlords’ association at the Victoria Garden City neighborhood where a couple was spotted walking around n*ked, has given an update on the incident which occurred on Sunday June 12.



It was gathered that the lady the man was spotted with is an American who flew into the country in October 2021 to experience his “level of consciousness”.



The Chairman of the landlords’ association said after the security guards accosted the couple who were under the influence of drugs and also accompanied them to their apartment, they “sl!t their wrists and necks in what seemed to be a suc!de attempt, saying they would d!e and rise again in three days.”



He said;



On Sunday, on our close, at about 11 pm, the Vice-Chairman called my attention to an ugly situation whereby two adults; male and female were seen walking around the estate completely n*ked.

Our estate security and management personnel accosted them and accompanied them to our close (63) where the duo purportedly resided in a BQ. As the case may be, the situation soon got out of hand when both adults sl!t their wrists and necks in what seemed to be a su!cide attempt, saying they would d!e and rise again in three days.

Further investigation of their BQ apartments revealed some items such as illegal drugs and other substances. They were obviously under the influence of some substances (drug abuse)

Thank God for the swift response of our management, security and medical team who eventually sedated the victims and took them to the hospital around 12.45am.

The girl is a full American that came in from the US in October to experience the 5th dimension with the guy. They got home and sl!t their wrists and necks and their door had to be broken down. The hospital said they were both on Colorado, Canadian L0ud, aka Mkpuru Mmiri.



Source:https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=566604518365796&id=100050487580007

