Unemployed Nigerian Man In Italy Grumbles After He Was Asked To Wash Toilets (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9z6T4m3tlk

Italy-Based Unemployed Nigerian Man Grumbles After Asked To Wash Toilets (Photos, Video)

An Italian-based unemployed Nigerian man has grumbled after he was told to wash toilets, IgbereTV reports.

The man said from the time he got to Italy, he was taken from one camp to another, mopping and cleaning the rooms and the toilets.

This they have done continuously without paying them a single dime. Now, the authorities has brought them to another camp and this Nigerian man said he is feed up and not working again.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cec4jaGsu4q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related