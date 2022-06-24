UNIBEN Wins Case On Land Dispute With Uteh Community

Judgement has been delivered in favour of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in the case over disputed land with the Uteh Community, in Edo State.

This was disclosed by the UNIBEN Public Relations Unit, in a statement made available to CAMPUS GIST, on Thursday.

In his ruling, Honorable Justice D. I Okungbowa of the Edo State High Court dismissed the claims to the land by the Uteh Community in its entirety on the ground that it is statute barred.

CAMPUS GIST gathered that, the dispute over the University of Benin land with Uteh Community has been on for several years.

The ownership of the land, popularly referred to as ‘Site B’, was vested on the University of Benin by virtue of Notice No 337 of 22nd April, 1967, and published by the Mid-western State of Nigeria, Gazette No, 25 Vol. 4 of 4th May, 1967.



