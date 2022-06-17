Unknown Gunmen Kill Several Ebubeagu Operatives In Ihiala (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lphKmppQ_lM

Unknown gunmen have killed over 5 Ebubeagu operatives in Ihiala at a wedding. They proceeded to parade the corpses around the community in their pickup before driving away. It is yet uncertain if there were civilian casualties.

From Iyke Orji on Facebook

The unknown gunmen seems to have returned After a one week break without any news of Their operations, They were seen today in the streets of Uzoigwe, Ihiala local government patrolling They were with Hilux Vans and jeeps hovering around Ihiala Today Civilians and residents were seen hailing and Jubilating as they passed.

The police were seen patrolling almost immediately those boys left.

© Iyke Orji

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related