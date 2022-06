Unknown Gunmen Threaten To Behead Sit-At-Home Violators (Photo)

Just in…

WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING!!! ~UGM

WE THE UNKNOWN GUNMEN HAVE REACHED THE CONSENSUS, AND WANT TO BRING TO THE NOTICE OF THE FOLLOWING:

1. THE IGWES’

2. THE PRESIDENT GENERALS (Pgs’)

3. THE COMMUNITY CHAIRMEN

4. CHIEF SECURITY OFFICERS

5. THE COMMUNITY SECURITIES (VIGILANTE)

6. THE COMMUNITY POLICING

7. NIGERIA POLICE FORCE (NPF) 8. THE MILITARY OPERATIVES

9. EBUBEAGU SECURITY NETWORK 10. THE LANDLORDS AND LANDLADIES

11.THE MARKET CHAIRMEN

12. THE VARIOUS TASKFORCE (AGBORO)

THAT IF ANY OF THESE GROUPS MENTIONED ABOVE VENTURES TO PICK, HARASS OR SABOTAGE ANY YOUTH OF ANAMBRA STATE AND THE REST OF BIAFRA LAND, SHOULD WITHOUT DOUBT BE BEH**DED. YOU ARE SERIOUSLY WARNED!

2. WE ALSO SHOULD NOT WARN ANY INDIVIDUALS, ESPECIALLY THOSE COMPANIES AND INDIVIDUALS WHO FEEL WE ARE JOKING BY NOT COMPLYING WITH THE SIT-AT-HOME ORDER, RATHER THEY GO ABOUT THEIR BUSINESSES, RATHER, URGE THEM TO CONTINUE WITH THEIR DISOBEDIENCE UNTIL THEY FACE THE DESIRED CONSEQUENCES THAT ARE COMING VERY SOON.

3. WE WANT TO REAFIRM THAT NO SECURITY AGENCIES OF ANY KIND SHOULD BEAR ARMS FOR ANY REASON, IF FOUND WITH ANY, SHOUD FACE OUR BATTLE, TO BEFORE WARNED IS TO BEFORE

Follow our page for the latest news and update



Source 1 Biafra media warriors

https://www.facebook.com/106621928350859/posts/320017060344677/

Source 2 Buru the change 042

https://www.facebook.com/103600501995658/posts/196466472709060/

Source 3 Critics News Backup

https://www.facebook.com/107534121898394/posts/138640082121131/

Source 4 Blower Whistle Biafra

https://www.facebook.com/260918787989896/posts/1207973879951044/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related