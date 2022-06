https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDj7FSo0SYc

Man accused of being an informant to Ebubeagu operatives is seen in a video released online, being tortured by unknown gunmen. In the disturbing video the viewer can hear the man pleading for mercy endlessly as the torture continues. He is accused of being paid by Ebubeagu operatives to befriend the wife of the unknown gunmen commander in order to extract information.

Warning ⚠️ Some auditory information in the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

