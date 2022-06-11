Unrest In New Benin Market As Hausa Man Stabs Igbo Trader To Death (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2Ba-A1VWyE

A man reportedly stabbed another to death in New Benin Market, Edo state after a disagreement.

A source at the scene of the incident said the man, who is a Hausa man, fatally stabbed the other man, who is a trader, after he asked him to move away so he could open his shop.

The Hausa man, who was already armed with a knife, allegedly bounced on the trader and killed him on the spot after he told him to move away from his shop.

Following the unfortunate incident, an angry mob in the area caught the Hausa man and beat him thoroughly.

The Nigerian police arrived at the scene on time to calm the unrest and prevent the mob from lynching the Hausa man.



Source: https://salemgists.com/unrest-in-new-benin-market-as-a-hausa-man-stabbed-an-igbo-trader-to-death-videos/

