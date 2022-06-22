Update On The Ongoing Imota Rice Mill Project In Lagos (Video)

THE ONGOING IMOTA RICE MILL PROJECT

The Ongoing 32-metric ton per hour Rice Mill being constructed by Lagos State Government in Imota area of Ikorodu division of the State under the Leadership of Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

There are 16 silos which have combined capacity of 40,000 metric tons. Each has 2,500 metric tons. The two sections of the silos are already set. The storage has the capacity to take production up to three to six months.

The rice mill has been built with a capacity to produce 2.8 million bags of 50kg bags of rice yearly, while generating 1,500 direct jobs and 254,000 indirect jobs.

The State Government is also developing an industrial park adjacent to the mill. The Governor said the park would have amenities that would make businesses thrive and bring returns on investment to business owners.

#SanwooluLeekansi

#SanwoAgain

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9sa5YQKL3k

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1539568931186348033?t=_dhc_HhxOncjpeX9Qj1C7Q&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related