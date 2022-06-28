US-Based Nigerian Bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu Visits Nigeria (Photos, Video)

Bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu who will be competing in this year’s Mr Olympia is currently in Nigeria to meet his fans.

He held a Meet and Greet at the Bodyline Fitness and Gym in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.

See video and photos below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j9gKQousmo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related