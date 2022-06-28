US-Based Nigerian Bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu Visits Nigeria (Photos, Video)

Bodybuilder Blessing Awodibu who will be competing in this year’s Mr Olympia is currently in Nigeria to meet his fans.

He held a Meet and Greet at the Bodyline Fitness and Gym in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.

See video and photos below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j9gKQousmo

