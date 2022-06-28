Video Of Peter Obi Jogging For Physical Fitness

IGBERETV report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38utNjMcrDI

Video of Peter Obi Jogging For Physical Fitness

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi was seen undertaking a jogging exercise to maintain his physical fitness.

