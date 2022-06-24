Video Of Peter Obi Saying Money Invested In SabMiller Is Worth Almost $100M

I noticed that the Labor Party Presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi blamed youths for saying his investment in SabMiller was $20 million and worth $100 million and he said the statement did not come from him.

Here is a video where Peter Obi with his own mouth said it. I am not saying Peter Obi lied, but this is what he said

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIsgNxeY-9s

Here is where he denied it: https://www.nairaland.com/7194893/never-said-investment-sabmiller-now

